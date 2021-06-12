Winter Weather Advisories in place as snow falls around Inland Northwest

Monday's snow will likely be the first widespread snowy road event of the season for the Inland Northwest.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow is in the forecast for the Inland Northwest as we kick off the workweek and, with cold temperatures in place, snow will stick to the roads from the onset. Cold temperatures in place across the Inland Northwest means the snow will have a bigger impact on roads and even Monday’s commutes.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place for parts of the Inland Northwest for Monday’s snow. The advisory runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the Palouse to Hells Canyon where 1 to 3 inches of snow are expected. The advisory includes Highway 195 and cities such as Pullman and Moscow down to Grangeville.

For the mountains, the advisories run a bit longer for more snow. The advisory runs from 5 a.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday for the central Idaho Panhandle mountains. Fourth of July Pass, the Silver Valley and Lookout Pass will see 2 to 4 inches of snow Monday. The snow will start early in the day and last through the evening commute so expect slippery conditions up and over the mountain passes all day.

Spokane and Coeur d’Alene are not included in the advisory with this storm. There’s just not enough snow in the forecast for those locations to warrant an advisory. Spokane is expected to pick up about an inch of snow during the day on Monday. Coeur d’Alene will see 1 to 2 inches by the time it comes to an end. For those two cities, the snow continues through about 5 p.m. in most locations.

The timing of the storm puts the biggest impacts on the evening commute. Temperatures below freezing all day Monday means the snow that falls will stick, so even if it isn’t much there will be enough to have some impacts on evening travel.