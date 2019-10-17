The eastbound lanes of I-90 just west of Snoqualmie Summit closed briefly Saturday morning due to snow that caused vehicle spinouts. As of 9:10 a.m., the roadway was re-opened. More snow is expected through the weekend.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect on Saturday until 6 p.m. in the Cascades of Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, and King counties.

Snow is expected above 3,000 feet but could fall as low as 2,500 feet, impacting travel on Stevens and Snoqualmie passes, the National Weather Service said. Between 3 to 5 inches of snow could fall above 3,000 feet, and 4 to 8 inches of snow could fall above 4,000 feet.

VIEW: Full forecast

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Cascades of Pierce and Lewis counties until 6 p.m. Saturday. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 18 inches is possible.

Potentially impacted areas include Crystal Mountain, Paradise on Mount Rainier, Chinook, Cayuse and White Pass.

Be ready for possible winter-like conditions if you’re going to the Cougars Homecoming game on Saturday as snow is expected at higher elevations. A rain/snow mix is expected on Snoqualmie Pass.

Also see | Here’s why this winter’s weather may be a wild card