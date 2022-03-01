Latest winter storm knocks down power lines, causes road closures across western Washington

SEATTLE — A winter storm pushed through the Puget Sound region overnight Sunday into Monday and caused major road closures, and even brought down trees and power lines in some areas.
The storm came as heavy precipitation rolled through the area, including heavy rain in the lowlands and up to 8 inches of snow in the Cascades foothills by sunrise Monday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
I-90 across Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions as of 8:30 a.m. due to compact snow and ice, with zero visibility, blowing snow and avalanche concerns. The WSDOT said it plans to provide an update around 5 p.m.
As of 8:30 a.m., Stevens Pass is still closed as crews are dealing with a spun-out vehicle after completing avalanche control work. Currently, compact snow and ice are over the roadway.
White Pass is also closed due to multiple snow slides as of 8 a.m.
As of 7:54 a.m., US 101 was closed just south of Quilcene all the way to Hoodsport due to downed trees and power lines.
The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first tweeted about the closure at around 6:30 a.m.
Crews worked to remove trees while Mason County PUD continued to clear the power lines. The WSDOT advised there could be an extended closure and urged travelers to use alternate routes.
Those traveling through the Kitsap or Olympic peninsulas should be cautious of winter driving conditions.
More than 2,000 customers in the Hoodsport area south of Lake Cushman were affected by outages as of 7:30 a.m. Mason County PUD said customers should “expect to be without power most of the day” without giving an update.
Describing the work crews were having to do on US 101, the agency wrote, “They have to cut their way up and down the highway to get anywhere. It’s all going to take a long time. They’re working as fast and safely as they can.”
In King County, multiple roads were closed Monday morning for either ice hazards or water over the roadway. In Auburn, Peasley Canyon Way near S 337th Street, 55th Avenue S near S 277th Street and SE Lake Holm Road near 129th Way SE were closed due to icy conditions.
NE 165th Street at 183rd Place NE was closed in Woodinville due to water over the roadway.
The Bellevue Transportation Department also reported shortly before 7:30 a.m. that SE 7th Place was closed north of the Lake Hills Connector due to water over the road.
Earlier Monday around midnight, southbound Interstate 5 was closed just north of Everett Mall Way after a semi-truck jackknifed in snow.
Hundreds of schools across the Puget Sound region were also either delayed or canceled Monday due to persistent weather-related issues.
The NWS said more heavy snow is expected through Monday afternoon with more chances of lowland snow this week beginning Tuesday.