Latest winter storm knocks down power lines, causes road closures across western Washington

Snow and rain continue to wreak havoc on western Washington roads, with even more snow possible in the lowlands later this week.

SEATTLE — A winter storm pushed through the Puget Sound region overnight Sunday into Monday and caused major road closures, and even brought down trees and power lines in some areas.

The storm came as heavy precipitation rolled through the area, including heavy rain in the lowlands and up to 8 inches of snow in the Cascades foothills by sunrise Monday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

I-90 across Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions as of 8:30 a.m. due to compact snow and ice, with zero visibility, blowing snow and avalanche concerns. The WSDOT said it plans to provide an update around 5 p.m.

As of 8:30 a.m., Stevens Pass is still closed as crews are dealing with a spun-out vehicle after completing avalanche control work. Currently, compact snow and ice are over the roadway.

Our avalanche control work on Steven Pass has wrapped but we remain closed at the summit due to a spun out vehicle that was not chained up.



We are out there working hard to reopen but it's tough to keep up when people don't take responsibility to follow the law and chain up. pic.twitter.com/cVN2dlxGWN — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 3, 2022

White Pass is also closed due to multiple snow slides as of 8 a.m.

As of 7:54 a.m., US 101 was closed just south of Quilcene all the way to Hoodsport due to downed trees and power lines.

The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first tweeted about the closure at around 6:30 a.m.

Powerlines & trees in the roadway, on US 101, in both directions, at MP 300.1 near Mt Walker View Point Rd. Beginning at 7:54 am on Jan. 3, 2022 until further notice. The roadway is fully blocked in both directions. — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) January 3, 2022

Crews worked to remove trees while Mason County PUD continued to clear the power lines. The WSDOT advised there could be an extended closure and urged travelers to use alternate routes.

Those traveling through the Kitsap or Olympic peninsulas should be cautious of winter driving conditions.

More than 2,000 customers in the Hoodsport area south of Lake Cushman were affected by outages as of 7:30 a.m. Mason County PUD said customers should “expect to be without power most of the day” without giving an update.

Describing the work crews were having to do on US 101, the agency wrote, “They have to cut their way up and down the highway to get anywhere. It’s all going to take a long time. They’re working as fast and safely as they can.”

7:Customers should expect to be without power most of the day. No updates yet. Starting at substations & working outward from there. They have to cut their way up & down the highway to get anywhere. It’s all going to take a long time. They’re working as fast & safely as they can. — Mason County PUD #1 (@MasonCountyPUD1) January 3, 2022

In King County, multiple roads were closed Monday morning for either ice hazards or water over the roadway. In Auburn, Peasley Canyon Way near S 337th Street, 55th Avenue S near S 277th Street and SE Lake Holm Road near 129th Way SE were closed due to icy conditions.

NE 165th Street at 183rd Place NE was closed in Woodinville due to water over the roadway.

The Bellevue Transportation Department also reported shortly before 7:30 a.m. that SE 7th Place was closed north of the Lake Hills Connector due to water over the road.

Earlier Monday around midnight, southbound Interstate 5 was closed just north of Everett Mall Way after a semi-truck jackknifed in snow.

Hundreds of schools across the Puget Sound region were also either delayed or canceled Monday due to persistent weather-related issues.