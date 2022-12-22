WSDOT no longer advising drivers delay non-essential travel, though hazardous conditions remain

Although WSDOT says non-essential travel can take place, drivers should still be aware of slick spots in some locations like ramps and shoulders.

SEATTLE — As road conditions improve and temperatures rise around the Seattle area, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted it is no longer advising people delay non-essential travel.

However, slick spots remain in some locations, especially ramps and shoulders, according to WSDOT.

"Conditions statewide remain challenging and will likely continue through the weekend," WSDOT tweeted.

Bus service was suspended for Pierce, King and Snohomish counties, and residents are asked to stay and avoid any nonessential travel. US 2 was closed for hours near Gold Bar due to downed trees and icy conditions.

Thousands remain without power and hundreds of flights have been canceled. This all comes as many people struggle to get home or to visit loved ones for the holiday weekend.

Almost all of western Washington is under a Winter Storm Warning that started Thursday and will end on Friday evening. The bulk of the Puget Sound area will be under the warning until 7 p.m. on Friday, while Skagit, Whatcom and San Juan counties will be under a storm warning until 10 p.m. Friday.

Road closures

Across the area, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) warned of poor road conditions on freeways and surface streets. People are encouraged to stay home if possible and drive with caution if they do have to go out.

US 2 was closed in both directions in Gold Bar due to downed trees, freezing rain and icy conditions, according to WSDOT. The highway reopened around 3 p.m. However, drivers should expect traffic delays due to emergency work over the next 20 hours.

Eastbound SR 18 is closed at Issaquah-Hobart due to multiple collisions and a jackknifed semi.

Due to the large amount of freezing rain and icy conditions on roadways area wide we are advising limiting all non-essential travel at this time. Our crews are still working the roads but we suggest holding off until weather conditions improve. pic.twitter.com/dgDxgiNs0z — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 23, 2022

I-90 reopened after an hours-long closure between Interstate 405 and State Route 18, according to Washington State Patrol. Chains are required on the pass and conditions remain very icy on the roadway.

On Thursday night, the Thurston County Sheriff's Office said it responded to multiple crashes along I-5 and State Route 8 after freezing rain began falling in the Olympia area.

"Freezing rain is causing hazardous road conditions all over Thurston County," the sheriff's office tweeted at 10:19 p.m.

The Washington State Department of Transportation also reported multiple crashes on I-5, Interstate 205 and State Route 14 after freezing rain began falling around Clark County.

The National Weather Service first reported freezing rain falling along the I-5 corridor from Olympia south around 8 p.m., as well as along the coast.

In Chehalis, a tweet shared with the National Weather Service showed a thick sheet of ice covering someone's car, which is a potential preview of what's ahead for areas further north.

Public Transit impacts

Bus operations across Pierce, King and Snohomish counties were suspended Friday due to road conditions.

Pierce Transit said it was delaying buses and King County Metro said it had suspended service Friday morning.

Due to the weather, service in Pierce County will remain delayed until further notice and once service resumes, all buses will be on snow routes, according to the Pierce Transit website.

King County Metro service said resumed along the Emergency Snow Network by 4 p.m.

Community Transit service in Snohomish resumed at 5 p.m. along the swift blue and green lines

Other services canceled include access paratransit, the City of Seattle streetcar and the King County water taxi. The light rail is still operating.

Community Transit also said bus operations in Snohomish County were also suspended until conditions improve Friday. Hourly updates are expected.

Power outages

As of 4:30 p.m., 12,9853 Puget Sound Energy customers were without power as well as another 2,779Snohomish PUD customers.

All San Juan Islands residents had there power restored by early afternoon following a county-wide power outage, according to Orcas Power and Light Co-op (OPALCO). The whole county lost power around 5 p.m. Thursday.

More localized outages are possible as freezing rain continues. If you believe you are experiencing an outage, check the outage map for your utility provider.

Flight delays

At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hundreds of flights have been canceled, including all Alaska Airlines flights until noon on Friday due to weather conditions.

More than 650 flights were canceled and more than 200 were delayed Friday morning, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking website.