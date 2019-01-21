SPOKANE, Wash. — Several inches of snow is expected to hit the Inland Northwest on Tuesday evening with an incoming weather system.

Unlike most previous weather makers so far in January, this event is going to bring widespread snowfall, not just the higher elevations and mountain tops.

KREM 2 Weather

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for northeastern Washington and all of northern Idaho. This includes Coeur d'Alene (until 10 a.m. Wednesday), Colville (until 10 a.m. Wednesday), Moscow (until 4 a.m. Wednesday), and Lookout Pass (until 4 pm. Wednesday).

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Spokane area and most locations to the west and south. This includes Spokane (until 4 a.m. Wednesday), Winthrop (until midnight Wednesday), Ritzville (until midnight Wednesday), and Pullman (until 4 a.m. Wednesday).

KREM 2 Weather

Here are the forecast snowfall totals for Tuesday night and into Wednesday:

Idaho Mountains: 6-14"

Northeast Mountains: 5-10"

Sandpoint: 4-8"

Chewelah: 3-7"

Coeur D'Alene: 3-6"

Moscow: 3-6"

Deer Park: 2-5"

Spokane: 2-4"

Pullman: 2-4"

Ritzville: ~1"

KREM 2 Weather

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, snow has already started to fall in parts of Spokane, Ritzville, and Cheney. It's expected to arrive in Coeur d'Alene around 5 p.m.

The snow falls for several hours until it switches to rain between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Wednesday, most of eastern Washington will be dry, with showers continuing on the Idaho side of the boarder. The only exception will be for the Idaho mountains where precipitation will stay as snow.

KREM 2 Weather



Travel impacts will be at their greatest during the Tuesday evening commute, when snow starts to accumulate. Same goes for the mountain passes for the next 24 hours.

Temperatures around Spokane are expected to be in the low 40s Wednesday, so the snow will quickly begin to melt or become slushy.

Be sure to check for school delays or cancellations Wednesday morning.

- KREM 2 Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

RELATED: Below average snowfall expected in January for Spokane

Forecast: Winter storm to hit the Inland Northwest Tuesday