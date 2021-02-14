Winter Storm hits Spokane area Sunday night and Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — The snow has been spitting all day long in Spokane this Valentine's Day. But the heaviest snow is yet to come.
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for most of the Inland Northwest as the snowfall tonight and Monday will intensify and create hazardous driving conditions.
Between 4pm and 10pm tonight, the light snow will becoming more moderate in intensity for most of the region and accumulations will start taking shape. Moderate and heavy snow is expected between 4-6am Monday morning and through the afternoon hours.
The Palouse, Pullman and Moscow, are forecast to see the most snow out of this event, around 5 to 9 inches. Spokane is in the 2-5 inch range.
The key message is that travel conditions during both the morning and evening commute on Monday will be heavily impacted. We know that even one inch of snow can slow us down. And anything above 4 inches will be more than significant enough to create big delays.