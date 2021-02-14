Winter Storm hits Spokane area Sunday night and Monday

Heavy snow Monday will cause significant commute delays. Up to 9" of snow possible for parts of eastern Washington.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The snow has been spitting all day long in Spokane this Valentine's Day. But the heaviest snow is yet to come.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for most of the Inland Northwest as the snowfall tonight and Monday will intensify and create hazardous driving conditions.

WINTER STORM WARNING - Pullman and Lewiston forecast to get between 3-7" of snow tonight and Monday. Spokane will be around 2-4". #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/eZW4YXRiSt — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) February 14, 2021

Between 4pm and 10pm tonight, the light snow will becoming more moderate in intensity for most of the region and accumulations will start taking shape. Moderate and heavy snow is expected between 4-6am Monday morning and through the afternoon hours.

The Palouse, Pullman and Moscow, are forecast to see the most snow out of this event, around 5 to 9 inches. Spokane is in the 2-5 inch range.

Updated snow forecast for tonight and Monday. 2-5" for Spokane and up to 9" for the Palouse. Models are aggressive is snow totals for this evening. #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/aPgD8Uct33 — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) February 14, 2021