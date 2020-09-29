Wildfire smoke returns to Washington this week

Spokane is expecting hazy and smoky skies starting Wednesday, but it will not affect the air quality.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Before I even dive into latest forecast of wildfire smoke I'm going to say this right off the bat: This is not going to be as bad as it was a few weeks ago!

Wildfires still burning in California continue to pour smoke into the atmosphere. And today, the winds were pushing a large plume of that to an area near and just off the coast of Oregon. The winds are expected to cause that smoke to take a right turn into Washington starting Wednesday morning.

The experimental HRRR smoke model shows these plumes of smoke moving into Washington through the day on Wednesday, likely resulting in smoky skies. But most of the smoke will be in the upper atmosphere and not near the surface.

As a result, skies will be hazy, yes... but air quality will not be largely affected.

Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency, which reports the air quality index in the Spokane area says that Wednesday's AQI will be "Moderate," which is an acceptable measure of air quality.

Wildfire smoke is returning to Washington on Wednesday. But this will NOT result in reduced air quality. It's all upper atmosphere smoke, so skies and the sunset will be hazy. #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/FVlDHN05fr — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) September 29, 2020

So the only affects this batch of wildfire smoke will have on the Inland Northwest is that skies will be a hazy-white shade instead of blue, and sunsets will be a deeper orange and more colorful. This is expected to last for at least one or two days but it's hard to tell if it'll continue through the weekend.

The week after Labor Day, a significant amount of wildfire smoke from fires burning all along the west coast pushed into the Spokane area starting Sep 12 and lasting through Sep 18. The air quality was listed between "Unhealthy" to "Hazardous" every day. But that amount of smoke was enormous and was on the ground layer of the atmosphere, the part where we breathe the air.