Widespread rain for Spokane area this week kicks off fall season

Spokane will easily see more rain this week than the past three months combined as the fall season gets underway.

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the first day of fall begins on Tuesday, the cooler and wetter fall weather returns. That's right, wetter!

There's a non-insignificant amount of rainfall lined up for this week. A slow moving weather system coming from the North Pacific will be able to provide Spokane and the Inland Northwest with some steady and widespread rainfall during the unsettled pattern.

The main wave of precipitation will move through the area between Wednesday night and Thursday morning along with a cold front. But rain showers could persist through Saturday, especially in North Idaho areas.

The total amount of rainfall will likely be at least 1/4 of an inch nearly everywhere this week! And locations around Spokane, northeastern Washington and North Idaho could easily see 1/2 an inch or more. Part of North Idaho could see as much as 2 inches of rainfall between now and Saturday.

Fall makes its grand entrance on Tuesday, and without missing a beat, Wednesday begins a period of wet weather for Eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/fskalnLdHw — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) September 21, 2020

This is not usual for a summer weather system. This is very much the beginning of the fall weather pattern for the Inland Northwest which starts to feature more rainfall in the coming months.

Over the past three months, since June 21, Spokane has only received 0.22" of rain. Pullman has gotten 0.63" of rain, 0.28" is Omak, and there's been no measurable rainfall in Wenatchee at all since the same date.

In other words, many cities may get more rainfall in three days than the past three months.

As for thunderstorm chances, it's minimal. And the usually negative implications of lightning, mainly wildfire starts, will be mitigated by the amount of rainfall that's associated with the storms. As for flooding, only burn scar flooding is possible, not urban flood as this is not enough rainfall in a short amount of time to prompt flash flooding.

Burn scar flooding is flooding that occurs in areas that have been recently hit by wildfires, as the charred ground can no longer absorb any rainfall. This includes wildfire burn scars from the past 5 years, not just the new wildfires from this past month.