SPOKANE, Wash. — In terms of meteor showers, the big one of the year peaks on Monday night!

The Perseid meteor shower never disappoints each August. This year's display may not be as impressive as previous years due to the moon, but you could still see between 15 and 20 meteors per hour.

Under a pitch black key and perfect viewing conditions, as many as 100 meteors per hour can be seen – perhaps even more. Realistically, most people probably see about 30 to 40 meteors per hour, even on the outskirts of the city.

KREM 2 Weather

The Perseids peak at this time every year as the Earth's orbit takes us through the remnants of a comic that left debris behind.

The meteors will radiate from the northeastern sky in the constellation Perseus. You'll be able to see them shoot around the entire sky, so just look up.

The moon is at fault for poor viewing conditions this year. A waxing Gibbous moon, three days from being full, will shine brightly in the sky and obscure many of those smaller and dimmer meteors.

Inland Northwest residents will probably only end up seeing 15 to 20 meteors per hour. But even that is still more than most other meteor showers.

Are you really determined to see the best the Perseid meteor shower has to offer? There is a small window after the moon sets and before dawn when we see the best opportunity. That will be from about 3:30 to 4:30 a.m. on. Tuesday morning.

Set your alarms and happy stargazing!

