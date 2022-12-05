When to see the Lunar Eclipse in Spokane

Sunday night's lunar eclipse will be in progress when the moon rises in Spokane with totality beginning at 8:29 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Stargazers get ready for the Lunar Eclipse this Sunday night!

The Lunar Eclipse will be visible for the entire United States and most of the western Hemisphere with "totality", the part when the moon turns red, occurring from 8:29 p.m. to 9:54 p.m. Pacific Time.

For the west coast, the partial phase of the eclipse will be underway before sunset/moonrise. In Spokane, the moonrise will start at 8:14 p.m. and the eclipse will already be 77% full! Portland's moonrise is at exactly 8:29 p.m., the moment when the eclipse begins. That'll look very cool to see the red moon rising already in totality!

The Lunar Eclipse begins at 8:29pm PDT Sunday night! Most of the west coast will see the Partial or Full Eclipse already in progress. #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/MeTcXA4wxJ — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) May 12, 2022

The figure above shows the timing of the eclipse from first contact with the penumbra through totality. Totality lasts one hour and 25 minutes.

The weather forecast, however, doesn't look very pleasant for the Inland Northwest. There's a chance for rain and mostly cloudy conditions. It's not guaranteed it'll be a bust, but I'm not particularly optimistic.