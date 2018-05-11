The first few weeks of November typically signal a change in the weather. As the fall foliage passes its peak and temperatures fall below freezing overnight, the chance of snow moves closer.

The average first day of snowfall in Spokane is November 14. Last year, Spokane saw an early dose of winter with almost seven inches of snow by November 5.

Snow is nowhere in the forecast for Spokane, but you may remember 1 year ago when we saw 6.9 inches of it by this day. Quite a contrast as we're only seeing a couple light rain showers then dry skies by mid-week. pic.twitter.com/bJp1nEDsFC — Evan Noorani (@KREM2Evan) November 5, 2018

The forecast for 2018 shows that we may be waiting longer than normal for the first snowfall of the season. Models show more light rain showers in Spokane for Monday and Tuesday before a longer dry period from the middle of the week onward. Temperatures through about the middle of the month do not dip below freezing often. On the few mornings where they do, skies are expected to stay dry.

A new two-week outlook shows the Northwest should expect below average precipitation and temperatures in line with average. That means that chances are high for our first snowfall of the season to come after November 15 -- later than normal. In the last 10 years, the latest we've seen a first snowfall was November 28, 2008. That means that chances are high that the first snowfall will come after November 15 but before the start of December.

Around other areas of the Northwest, snow is already the norm. A Winter Weather Advisory took effect Monday morning along the Idaho/Montana border over Lolo Pass with plenty of snow causing difficulties or delays over the pass. Right now the snow level rests at 4,500 feet in the daytime, and drops to 3,500 feet overnight.

