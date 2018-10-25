SPOKANE, Wash. — Late October is notorious for being somewhat of a transitionary time between rain and snow in the Northwest. Some years bring abnormally chilly temperatures, and others are warm and dry.

So what's in store for this Halloween?

Long-range forecasts suggest Halloween of 2018 will bring seasonally average temperatures with an afternoon high in the low 50s and an overnight low in the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected but a 20 percent chance of showers is developing. As the kids head out the door, the temperature around 8:00 p.m. will be in the mid to lower 40s with a light breeze.

In past years, temperatures have been typically in the 40s overnight with the exception of a cold Halloween last year. We've also seen a few years of rain, with accumulations upwards of a quarter inch.

Long-range forecasts are constantly changing as new forecast models develop. That means that by the time the weekend rolls around, we'll have a much better view of what to expect for the spooky day. Check back closer to Wednesday to see exactly what new models show!

