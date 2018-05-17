SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Inland Northwest will see a break from the hot and dry weather, as showers and storms begin to make their way through mid-week. Wednesday night could see local showers and thunderstorms, including around Spokane and Coeur d'Alene.

Most of Thursday and Friday show light, on/off showers, but still have a good chance of thunderstorms around North Idaho.

Rain and thunderstorms moving across the inland northwwest. Forecast details next at 4pm #KREM2 pic.twitter.com/jrXa0KZRFj — Tom Sherry (@KREMTomSherry) May 16, 2018

Along with wet weather, temperatures will drop to around average. The last week saw afternoon highs that were close to 20 degrees above average. Where this time of year we'd be expecting highs around the mid-60s, we got an early taste of summer with temps up to the mid-80s. But as Thursday and Friday roll around, these temperatures dip before rising again next week.

Unfortunately, many flooded regions cannot catch a break. While cooler temperatures will slow the snow melt, the showers that pass through bring a good chance of additional flooding. Many rivers, especially around Okanogan and Ferry counties have seen or will see record water levels as the week continues.

As for the weekend, temperatures will rebound to around the mid-70s, and skies will likely stay dry, but partly cloudy.

© 2018 KREM