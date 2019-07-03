Friday brings another day of scattered rain showers around the Northwest.

The afternoon presents a chance for some thunderstorms, but will otherwise remain as light rain showers for most areas. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

For the weekend, another break from the rain for the first half of the day Saturday (like Thursday) before more widespread rain arrives late Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Then on-and-off showers stay over the area Sunday.

Winds begin to increase Friday night with occasional gusts up to 25mph Friday night and Saturday. Sunday's winds increase in the P.M. hours with steady winds up to 20mph and gusts up to 30mph.

Rain chances remain continuous each day of the week next week, which leads us to believe there will be some on/off showers but otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the primary theme of next week. All-in-all, the rainfall will amount to about 1" over the weekend.

- KREM 2's Evan Noorani