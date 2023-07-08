Thunderstorms and flooding rain threat for Spokane on Monday

Flood Watches have been issued and will remain in effect until 11 p.m. Monday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The thunderstorms and heavy rains seen over the weekend continue for one more day across the Inland Northwest. Because of that, Flood Watches remain in effect for Spokane, all of Northern Washington and most of North Idaho, including Coeur d'Alene, until 11 p.m. Monday.

Each thunderstorm cell has been heavy rain producers thanks to the monsoon moisture that arrived and is still lingering. That combined with the fact that most of the storms have been slow moving or almost stationary, that can lead to a lot of rain over the same area. That's where the flooding threat arises.

Poor drainage areas in cities and along highways would be most susceptible to flooding today. Major flash flooding is not expected, or has an extremely small chance of occurring.

Burn scar flooding, on the other hand, would be more likely to be flash flood warned due to the possibility of debris flows or landslides, which makes for a particularly dangerous situation. The areas affected by this can be any land that has been previously scorched by a wildfire in the past five years or so.

So far Monday morning: between 6 and 8 a.m., a strong thunderstorm that passed through southern Stevens County prompted Flood Advisories for Chewelah, Loon Lake, and Springdale. And from 8 A.M. to Noon, heavy rains have been stationary over Moses Lake and most of central Washington, but so far no advisories have been issued.

Scattered thunderstorms will pop up between no and until 9 P.M. and any subsequent storms could linger all the way until midnight tonight. It's impossible to pin-point predict where these storms to pop up during the heat of the day, so everyone should be on their guard.

Should flooding occur, the most important thing is to never drive through flooded waters. It's impossible to tell how deep the water can be, even if you're familiar with the road, parts of it could have been washed away and can be deeper than you think due to pot holes, etc.

