Weather Classroom: Wildfire emergency kit

Meteorologist Thomas Patrick covers the Labor Day wildfires and what you should have for an emergency kit in the event of a wildfire evacuation.

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Monday, September 7, several wildfires blew up across Washington state as a result of high winds. Those winds, then place a significant factor in spreading those wildfires which is estimated to have burned about 300-thousand acres in a single day statewide.

Of course, we've all seen the images out of Malden by now. The city devastated by a fast moving wildfire, the Babb Fire. This left residents only minutes to evacuate.

During my time forecasting in Washington, I'm come to learn that wildfires are a priority, weather-wise, in our region. Red Flag Warnings have weight and urgency behind them. And while we always hope for the best, we always prepare for the worst.

Seeing the images out of Malden after the fire passed through, with some buildings still smoldering, it reminded me of the devastation I've seen covering tornadoes in years and TV-job's past.

A Level 3 evacuation order due to a wildfire is just as serious as a Tornado Warning. Often given people only a few minutes to react.

And that leads me to the point of this reflection and topic of this Weather Classroom: Do you know what to do in the event of a wildfire emergency?

There is a simple premise, you need to have an emergency kit to grab-and-go if you are told you have to evacuate. There won't be time to gather supplies that may be spread across your home. They should be in one place where it takes only one second to find.

So what are those items? Here's the list of things from the Red Cross that you should have in your emergency kit.

I find splitting this list up into two groups. The things you keep in your home and the things you keep in your car.

To start with the emergency kit in the car, I have an emergency kit for the winter time too, and most of it is exactly the same. Water, food, flashlight, batteries, first aid kit, and a blanket. I also have hand warmers and an ice scraper, but obviously that's exclusive to the winter time.

But then you should also have a dedicated shelf for items you'll want to keep inside. That being medications, phone charger, toilet paper, and important documents.

I find using an empty shoe box or a large Ziploc bag is perfect to keep all of these items together, in one place, and easy to grab in a moment's notice. Most of these items should already be in your house, so there's no excuses to have a kit put together.

It goes back to always hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst. And hopefully this helps keep you prepared in the hopefully unlikely event of a wildfire evacuation.