Weather Classroom: Very early winter outlook and La Nina

Meteorologist Thomas Patrick looks at what happens during the winter in Spokane during La Nina.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Even though there's still a few weeks of summer remaining, many people are starting to ask about the winter weather outlook for Spokane and the Inland Northwest.

There's been a lot of talk about the recently released Farmers' Almanac and Old Farmer's Almanac winter outlooks for 2020-2021. I thought now would be a great time to take a peak at what may be in store and what some historical data says about winter's past in Spokane.

I wrote the related article last week and felt inspired to expand on that and really dig into Spokane's data concerning how winter season's react to different weather patterns. There's one in particular that had a huge influence on how winter's ultimately turn out...

El Nino and La Nina.

You've probably heard of these terms before. But let's quickly refresh our memories as to what they mean in the meteorological world.

The El Nino Southern Oscillation, or ENSO, is when the water temperatures around the Equator in the Pacific Ocean are either warmer or colder than average. If they're warmer than average, that's El Nino. Colder than average is La Nina.

Why does this matter? The water temperatures in this specific region of the world have an outstanding impact on general overall weather patterns in the northern hemisphere during the winter months. The stronger jet streams are pushed, pulled, and directed into specific areas and orientations. And this results is favorable weather patterns in the U.S.

During La Nina years, The polar jet stream is deflected into the polar regions of the Earth around Alaska and dive down the western Canadian coast, resulting in colder, wetter, and snowier than average conditions in the Pacific Northwest, and very cold conditions across move of the northern United States.

But you don't have to take my word for it. Look at the data for yourself! In years when La Nina was active, Spokane winter were colder and snowier than average about two-thirds of the time. Not a perfect correlation, but far better than just a coin flip. And the chances for mild winters was almost non-existent.

Probably the most profound statistic I discovered while combing through the data from the past 70 years was the two of the three snowiest years of all time in Spokane came during La Nina winters.

Those you remember the back-to-back winters of '07-'08 and '08-'09 experienced more than 90 inches of snow, more than double what is normal in Spokane. Both years were La Nina winters.

Why does this matter? Because the waters of the Pacific Ocean are starting to cool, and the trend, models, and forecasts are once again pointing towards La Nina conditions setting up by the winter time. The Climate Prediction Center has issued a "La Nina Watch" and has at least moderate confidence that this is the direction we're heading.

Again, it's not a 100% guarantee that La Nina means 90 inches of snow in Spokane. But the historical data has proven more times than not that Spokane at least ends up near or above average in snowfall, with a serious potential for very high top end snow totals.

