SPOKANE, Wash. — This week, the Inland Northwest saw a series of funnel clouds.

On Monday, five total funnel clouds were spotted near Pullman, Tuesday one was near Ritzville, and Wednesday it was close to Rathdrum.

While we get a couple of these "cold air funnel clouds" a year, why was the weather conducive for funnel cloud creation this week? Meteorologist Thomas Patrick covered that very topic in he's Weather Classroom segment on Facebook below:

Weather Classroom - Cold Air Funnel Clouds Meteorologist Thomas Patrick explains with eastern Washington has gotten so many funnel clouds this week.

In short, the ingredients needed are mild quantities of broad rotation, like a Low Pressure area, cold air in the mid to upper atmosphere, low level rotation known as "helicity," and showers. And that's exactly what the Inland Northwest had.



Cold air funnels are non-dangerous weather features. They form off of fairly weak showers and showers don't have the energy to sustain the intense rotation of the funnel clouds. They usually only last a few minutes and never reach the ground.

Pullman's series of funnel clouds, however, was an example of how strong these funnel clouds could get. NWS Spokane did survey the area to determine if any of them reached the ground as a tornado, but it wasn't conclusive.

