'It suddenly picked up again': Tornado and waterspout spotted in Oregon and Washington

The waterspout was spotted in Camas, Washington around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The tornado touched down at around 12:30 p.m. in Linn County, Oregon.

Example video title will go here for this video

OREGON, USA — A tornado and waterspout were spotted on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service of Portland.

The tornado touched down in Linn County, Oregon. The waterspout was spotted further North in Camas, Washington. On Monday, five waterspouts also developed on the Oregon coast.

Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, a pilot reported that a tornado touched down approximately one mile north of Daniels Field near Interstate 5 in Linn County.

Employees at the Olsen Run Winery food truck nearby recorded a cell phone video of the tornado. The tornado was 50 to 100 yards north of Diamond Hill Road, tracking east towards I-5 from the food truck.

According to the NWS, employees stated that the tornado was on the ground for just over one minute. They also said the tornado appeared to be weakening while moving towards I-5.

KGW was able to obtain a video of the weather event from food truck employee Cassidy Sedore.

"I saw it kind of a minute before I showed everyone. 'Am I seeing this?' It started in a field and I mostly at first just saw straw — I don't want to say debris. Just stuff floating in a bit of a circular motion and that kind of looked like a tornado," Sedore said.

No damage was reported and winds were estimated between 65 to 85 mph, making this an EF- 0 tornado with a path length of about 500 yards.

"It died down for a second, it suddenly picked up again. You could physically see dust swirling when I took the video. The tornado was up for a minute or two," Sedore said.

Both Sedore and Kirk told KGW they didn't see any indications of damage in the area from the tornado. A few patrons were present at the time but remained inside their vehicles at charging stations.

"Seeing it and only seeing the little bits of straw and leaves. I wasn't super scared but I was shocked," said Austin Kirk, another employee who witnessed the weather event. "I've never seen anything like that around here. It's an experience and something I can say I've seen now".

Around 9:30 a.m., a funnel cloud with an observable rotation in Camas was spotted. It was confirmed to be a waterspout by the NWS.

Video evidence obtained by KGW showed a clear rotation on the surface of the water in the Camas Slough, near the Columbia River.

The video was taken near Southeast 2nd Avenue and Southeast Cedar Street, facing south toward the river. Those who witnessed the waterspout said it lasted a few minutes before dissipating, according to the NWS.

The National Weather Service issued a brief severe thunderstorm warning Sunday afternoon for Multnomah County. The warning expired at 5 p.m.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here