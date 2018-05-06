SPOKANE, Wash. – After major flooding around the region, several lakes and rivers across the Inland Northwest are still high.

Someone threw Lady Liberty a life jacket over the weekend at Lake Pend Orielle, which is at action stage. The statue at City Beach was practically in the water after her pier was flooded. Lake Pend Orielle is at action stage. Further flooding is not forecast this week, as it looks like we’ll see dry weather until the weekend.

Pend Oreille River below Albeni Falls is at minor flood stage, with a flood warning in effect. The river is expected to drop to action stage by later tonight.

The Okanogan River, which saw significant flooding earlier this season is below action stage now but still running fast at 12 feet.

The Spokane River is also below action stage, and running fast at 21.5 feet.

The Kettle River is below action stage and running fast at about 14 feet.

Just a reminder to anyone venturing out on the water that the rivers and lakes feed off mountain snowpack and most are still very cold. Be safe out there!

© 2018 KREM