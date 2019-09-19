Rescue efforts continue in and around Beaumont, which was hit hard Wednesday night and Thursday by flooding from Tropical Depression Imelda. Beaumont police said on Twitter that they've had requests for more than 250 water rescues and 270 evacuations, while Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne told The Associated Press that the town of Winnie "looks like a lake."

Forecasters warned that Imelda could bring up to 35 inches of rain in some areas of Texas through Friday. The storm system also brought the risk of severe weather and prompted tornado warnings Thursday morning in the areas hit hardest by flooding. No reports of deaths or injuries related to the storm were immediately reported Thursday.

Video shot by 12News and KHOU reporters show torrential rains and flooded roads in the area. In this video, water rushes over Interstate 10 in west Jefferson County and overwhelms cars along the interstate between Winnie and Beaumont.

Surface roads are also impassable in Beaumont.

12News and KHOU reporters also shared photos of the flooding on social media.

I 10 service road near Calder Avenue in Beaumont on Sept. 19, 2019, as Imelda drenched the city.

Darry Chillow

Flooding from Imelda blocks almost every exit in Beaumont.

H. Tyler Seggerman

Still, some drivers took to the roads despite warnings from emergency officials.

These videos were shot by reporters and shared on Twitter, and they show Imelda's rains flooding the Beaumont area overnight.

Two 12News journalists stopped to help stranded motorists.

The 12News team had to evacuate their building due to the floods.

At least one local resident tried traverse the floodwaters with a kayak.

A viewer sent us this video from Central Gardens flooding.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.