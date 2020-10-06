SPOKANE, Wash. — If you're not a fan of temps in the 50s in June, don't worry. It's back to sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

It's hard to get a string of cold days like these in meteorological summer (which starts June 1), and about impossible by the second half of June, when the summer heat really starts piling on.

Tuesday's high temperature in Spokane of 55 degrees was only a few degrees shy of the record coldest high temperature for June 9, which was 51 degrees back in 2012.

The return to dry and sunny skies is Wednesday, and temperatures are back to normal in the mid 70s. The weather will get a step better on Thursday, with temperatures around 80 degrees.

Tuesday was the coldest June day since June 17, 2014, when the high temperature was only 53 degrees.

