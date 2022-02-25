Warm weather and rain kick off March for Spokane area

Several batches of snow and rain showers will make for a wet and soggy week of weather for Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A wet, but mild, weather pattern is about to talk hold of the Pacific Northwest most of next week. Both atmospheric rivers and jet stream troughs will be responsable for a very active pattern that will result in snow, rain, and a mix at times.

The first will be a pair of weak atmospheric rivers that will plume moisture into Washington. The first hits Saturday night into Sunday morning, and the second will be Monday night into Tuesday morning. Atmospheric rivers, by nature, are wet and mild weather systems. So temperatures will be much warmer compared to the arctic air Spokane just experienced.

The first wave of precipitation will cross the cascades late Saturday night. Since temperatures won't be warming up just yet, precipitation will be all snow in the early stages of Sunday. A brief push of snowfall in Spokane is likely around 5 or 6am Sunday with snow lasting longer in the northern mountains of Washington and Idaho. From there, scattered rain/snow showers are possible for the rest of the day.

The second wave hits Monday evening, but by then temperatures should largely remain above freezing for valleys, so Spokane should expect only rainfall. Snow level will rise from about 4,000 to 5,000 feet, so even mountains will start to get a rain/snow mix at the higher elevations.

The third wave will be a low pressure and jet stream trough. Details with this wave are more scarce so we can only give a heads up for rain and/or snow showers for late Wednesday, Thursday, and maybe into Friday as well.

With the atmospheric being saturate with a fair, or moderate, amount of moisture with these weather systems, an half-inch of total precipitation is likely over the next seven days. That could be a half-inch of rain or a mixture of the rain and melted snow in that calculation.