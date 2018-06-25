Weather alerts for your Monday forecast.

Morning Thunderstorms

Fast moving storms are expected to bring lightning, hail and high winds to Northeast Washington and Northern Idaho. The most active weather is mainly confined to the northern portion of the region.

Wind Damage in Central Washington

There have been reports of wind damage in Central Washington. Local storm reports show strong wind damage through the Okanogan and Chelan Counties.

Custom

Warm and Windy Afternoon

Winds will increase throughout the day with expected gusts to reach as high as 30 to 40 MPH. A red flag warning is in effect until 8:00 p.m. for the eastern slopes of the Cascades and across the Inland Northwest. There is an elevated fire concern on Monday afternoon due to high winds and dry conditions.

© 2018 KREM