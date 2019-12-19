SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest has transformed into a picture-perfect winter wonderland on Thursday morning.

Spokane residents woke up to at least an inch of snow blanketing the area on Thursday morning.

Some cities in North Idaho have likely received much more snow.

We asked for your photos of the wintry weather and received a handful from around the Spokane area.

Snow is still falling in Spokane at 5 a.m. on Thursday. KREM Meteorologist Thomas Patrick says the Spokane area could see up to 3 inches of snow by the time it stops falling.

Though snow-covered roads are making for a slick Thursday morning commute, the scene in our area is beautiful just in time for the height of the holiday season.

Check out these photos that KREM viewers sent to us on social media.

If you have photos of the snow that you'd like us to include in this story, send them our way on social media or email pics@krem.com.

