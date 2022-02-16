Unsettled weather hits Spokane this weekend

Rain and snow forecast for Spokane while the mountains could see up to a foot of snowfall with this weekend's weather system.

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's been a mild and fairly pleasant stretch of weather recently for the Inland Northwest, but this weekend will see rain and snow for the region.

At a glance, the incoming storm system will drop heavy mountain snow, with 8-12" possible for areas like Lookout Pass. But lower elevations, valleys and foothill will see far less snow as temperatures will still be well above freezing during the day.

As the Jet Stream moves into a trough position, a disturbance will move into the Pacific Northwest between Saturday and Sunday along with it. That disturbance will have plenty of moisture to utilize, but with temperatures so close to the freezing mark during the Saturday evening hours, it'll be a close call between rain and snow for most area cities.

Talking temperatures, Spokane's high on Saturday will be in the mid-40s. Sunday's high in the low-40s. That's easily warm enough for rainfall during the warmer parts of the day. But that night, with lows around 32 degrees, that'll likely be snow, or a wet-'n-slushy snowfall.

So any snowfall for Spokane will likely be melting into slush by Sunday. But, for northeastern Washington, the Idaho Panhandles and the Silver Valley, there's a better chance for a couple inches of snow to stick.