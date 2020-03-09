Two weeks, two heat waves for Spokane in September

Spokane may hit a record high on Friday as several days in September will be above 90 degrees.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Summer is far from over. More so, a few days this week and next may very well be pushing record high temperatures in the month of September!

It'll be like two mini-heat waves for the area. The first being this Friday and Saturday, September 4-5. The second is next Thursday and Friday, September 10-11. All of those days will easily be in the 90s in Spokane.

Starting with the first heat wave - Temperatures will be in the mid 90s in Spokane and near 100 in central Washington. Several locations on Friday, the hotter of the two days, will be near their record high temps for the day. In Spokane, that's 96 degrees, Omak's record high is 98, and Lewiston's is one of the hottest at 100 for the day.

Near record temps for Friday. Widespread 90s for north ID and eastern WA. Triple digits possible for #LewistonID. #WAWX #IDWX pic.twitter.com/TrXKkL2nWE — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) September 3, 2020

Saturday, and to a degree Sunday, will also be hot and summer-like, but likely short of record highs for the day.

Next week, there are already strong signals for another heat wave. Temps in the 90s are likely as many locations will be around 15 degrees above average or more. While there may be more flexibility with the each of the forecast highs at this stage in the forecast, we can at minimum guarantee that it'll be hot one way or another.

For reference, the record highs in Spokane for Thursday, September 10 is 93 degrees, and Friday, September 11 is 94. Indications are that Spokane will at least be pushing 90 or more on those days.

It's also unclear how long the second heat wave will last, be it two or three days or perhaps longer. The Climate Prediction Center assists which these long range forecasts, but gives a range of dates that somewhat generalizes the forecast to account for the lack of precision this far in advance.

While mid-90s will be plenty hot for the area and may set new daily record highs, this shouldn't be as hot as the days in July and August when Spokane was in the triple digits. 102 degrees was the hottest day of the year in Spokane and should say that way.