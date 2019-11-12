SPOKANE, Wash. — The National Weather service measured two inches of snow at the Spokane airport Wednesday morning.

The NWS and the Washington State Department of Transportation are suggesting commuters leave with extra time this morning, as many roadways are covered in snow.

The NWS expected the snow to stop around 5 am this morning, and around 6 am in Coeur d'Alene.

Snow plows left around 4 am Wednesday to clear I-90 in Spokane, according to WSDOT. The department suggests planning for a slick and slow morning commute.

KREM 2's Evan Noorani expects dry skies by sunrise and into the afternoon.