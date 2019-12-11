SPOKANE, Wash. — The Transit of Mercury only happens once every decade or so, but falls in line with some of the most spectacular and important astronomical events that we can witness.

A "transit" is like an eclipse, when three celestial bodies all line up. In this case, Mercury crosses the face of the Sun, as seen by those standing on Earth, of course.

In Spokane, it was visible from sunrise until 10:04 am Monday, or at least, it would have been if it wasn't foggy. Plus the thick cirrus clouds overhead filter the sunshine, and the image of the sun just wasn't sharp enough to see Mercury from eastern Washington.

But the transit was visible for the entire U.S. and NASA has us covered with incredible images from Monday morning's event! My personal favorite is this one (below) taken in Washington D.C. with the Washington Monument in the foreground with Mercury's outline just above on this Veterans' Day.

Transit's are rare, but important. In fact, it was a Transit of Venus in the 1600s that gave astronomers and mathematicians the most accurate estimate of how far away the Earth was from the sun.

As for when you can see the next one, Mercury's next transit isn't until 2032, and Venus doesn't transit until the year 2117. But you may be interested in something even more grand - the total solar eclipse - will come much sooner. For the U.S., the path of totality will be visible for locations between Texas and Maine on April 8th, 2024.

