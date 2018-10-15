Tom’s Turkey Tuesday 2018

Date: Tuesday, November 20th

Time: 10am-5pm

Location: Spokane Veteran’s Memorial Arena

Who can be a Tom’s Turkey Drive recipient? Anyone. We ask that you have one person per household pick up the meal during distribution.

Contents of the meal: The meals are designed to feed a family of four. Contents include turkey, 5lb. bag of potatoes, 5lb bag of apples, ½ gallon of Darigold milk, Franz crouton stuffing mix, Franz dinner rolls, 1# box of Darigold butter (new this year), 2, 15oz. cans of Pumpkin Puree (new this year), Bruce’s Yams, French’s Turkey Gravy Mix, Cranberry Sauce, 2 cans vegetables

Parking: There is free parking at the Spokane Veteran’s Arena.

Volunteers: People will be on-hand to help you carry the food to your car.

Is ID required? No. While ID is not required for pick-up we do ask that each household receive one meal. Volunteers will be asking for Name, Address and number in household.

Can I pick-up a meal for a friend? Yes. However, you can only pick up one additional meal.

How long does it take to get a meal? It varies. During busy times we ask for patience so that everyone may access a meal. Our goal is to keep wait time to 30 minutes or less. However, we can’t guarantee a specific wait time.

Will there be a resource fair? Yes. We encourage all attendees to stop by the Integra room inside the Spokane Arena and find out what resources are available that might better serve you and your family.

