Tom’s Turkey Drive. November 16th & 17th. Area Rosauers

$20 buys a compete Thanksgiving meal for a family in need.

The 10th annual Tom's Turkey Drive will get underway on November 16th & 17th at all area Rosauers stores. How does it work? Easy. Come by the store during the turkey drive and purchase a bag while doing Thanksgiving shopping. Second Harvest will then distribute those meals to 11,000 families throughout the Inland Northwest. The majority of the meals are handed out at the Spokane Veteran’s Memorial Arena on November 20th.

Tom’s Turkey Drive is a partnership between KREM 2, 2nd Harvest, Rosauers Supermarkets, Franz Bakery, Numerica Credit Union, Starbucks, Washington Dairy Farmers, Itron Inc., Darigold and thousands of local shoppers, donors, and volunteers to help make a difference to people throughout our community.

Each Tom’s Turkey Drive meal cost $20 and is packed with a turkey and all the trimmings: half gallon of Darigold milk, Franz stuffing mix, a five-pound bag of fresh potatoes, Franz dinner rolls, and canned vegetables. . Darigold donates 11,000 cartons of milk and Franz donates all the rolls and stuffing. We couldn’t provide so many meals without the help of our Tom’s Turkey Drive partners.

We also need you to get involved. You can volunteer for Tom’s Turkey Drive by visiting www.2-harvest.org You can also donate to Tom’s Turkey Drive live on-air with KREM 2 during our two day event. Please contact Laura Papetti to schedule your Tom’s Turkey Drive donation. lpapetti@krem.com

We’ll see you at Tom’s Turkey Drive!

© 2018 KREM