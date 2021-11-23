2021 Tom’s Turkey Drive Recap

This year’s drive concluded around 4:45 p.m., as 11,000 struggling families were able to find a Thanksgiving meal.

SPOKANE, Wash. — This year’s Tom’s Turkey Drive distribution took place at the Spokane County Fairgrounds, where KREM staff and an army of volunteers helped feed 11,000 families in the Spokane area.

“At Tom’s Turkey Drive, there’s a very physical reminder that ‘yeah, people care about you,’” KREM 2’s Tom Sherry said.

The distribution started earlier than expected, as traffic built up quick before the original 7 a.m. start time.

Approximately 200-800 volunteers participated in this year’s drive, as families were overwhelmed by the help and support they received.

“If you guys didn’t do this, I don’t know how I would survive,” one Spokane resident said.

“It’s a blessing to be able to come out here and get a turkey,” another resident said. “Thank you, Tom!”

Volunteers were more than happy to aid the families in need, as Franz Bakery managed to donate 22,000 dinner rolls.

“Everybody’s safe, everybody’s fed, everybody’s housed, but that’s not true for everybody,” one volunteer said. “We’re glad to make life a little bit better for everyone.”

If you didn't make it to Tom's Turkey Drive on Tuesday, there are additional local places in Spokane offering free meals for Thanksgiving from boxes to to-go meals.

Here is a list of available Thanksgiving resources for families:

Caritas Outreach Ministries

Caritas Outreach Ministries will be providing free meal boxes on Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. for families. Caritas' clients are a priority during this event, but meal boxes will also be given to non-registered people or families until meals last.

Contact: Call Caritas at (509) 326-2249 or visit its website for additional information about meal boxes times.

Caritas address: Located at 1228 W Nebraska Ave, Spokane, WA 99205.

Mead Food Bank

Mead Food Bank will be giving meal boxes to clients only. The food boxes will be distributed on Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 4 to 6:45 p.m.

Contact: Call the food bank at (509) 979-2005, or visit its website for more information.

Mead Food Bank address: The food bank is located at 12509 N Market St, Mead, WA 99021.

The City Gate

The City Gate church will be offering free meal boxes on Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 12-2 p.m. Thanksgiving meals will be offered until supplies last.

Contact: For more information, call Kathy at (509) 455-9670 or visit the church's website.

City Gate Church address: Located at 170 S Madison St, Spokane, WA 99201.

Blessings Under The Bridge

Blessings Under The Bridge will be giving out free Thanksgiving meals on Wednesday, Nov. 24, staring at 6 p.m.

Address: Sidewalk near the corner of 4th Avenue and McClellan Street.

Contact: Call Jessica Kovac at 509-869-6584 for more information.

Union Gospel Mission

Union Gospel Mission will be giving free Thanksgiving meals to the community on Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. The meals are first-come, first-serve while supplies last.

Contact: For more information, call Linda Ziehnert at 509-532-3809

Location: 1224 E. Trent, in Spokane.

Meals on Wheels Greater Spokane County

Greater Spokane Meals on Wheels will be giving out free Thanksgiving meals for seniors aged 60 and older on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 11 a.m.

People can make a $5 donation for meals if they wish, but the fee is not required for seniors to get the meals.

Contact: Call Silver Café at 509-924-6976 if you have any questions.

List of meals and wheels locations are the following:

Spokane Valley Senior Center, 2426 N Discovery Pl, Spokane Valley, WA 99216

St Mary's Church, 602 E 6th St, Deer Park, WA 99006

Airway Pointe Apartments, 13520 W 6th Ave, Airway Heights, WA 99001

Clare View Senior Housing, 4827 S Palouse Hwy, Spokane, WA 99223

Appleway Court, 223 S Farr Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99206

Hillyard Senior Center, 4001 N Cook St, Spokane, WA 99207, 482-0803 (RSVP Requested)

Corbin Senior Activity Center, 827 W Cleveland Ave, Spokane, WA 99205

Spangle Service Club, 165 N Main St, Spangle, WA 99031

Fresh Soul

Fresh Soul restaurant will be offering free to-go meals for the first 100 people, on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. until food lasts.

Contact: Contact Michael Brown at (509) 242-3377 for more information.

Address: 3029 E 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99202.

West Central Abbey

West Central Abbey will be offering free to-go Thanksgiving meals on Thursday, Nov. 24 from 1 to 2 p.m. Masks are required.

Address: 832 W. Dean, Spokane.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3067

Veterans of Foreign Wars will be offering Thanksgiving meals on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 5 – 7 p.m. A $10 fee to benefit veterans’ programs is appreciated.

Location: 29 E. First, Deer Park, Washington.

Feed Cheney

Feed Cheney will be offering free Thanksgiving meals on Monday, Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m.

Contact: For more information call No. 509-498-9250