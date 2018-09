Each week during football season, KREM 2 NEWS picks two football games. Students, parents and football fans are asked to vote for which game Chief Meteorologist Tom Sherry will visit on next Friday!

For the Sept. 21 game, you can vote between two great match ups:

Potlatch at Wallace

Curlew at Tekoa-Rosalia

Voting ends at 11 p.m. Wednesday. The winner will be announced on KREM 2 News at 11 p.m.

© 2018 KREM