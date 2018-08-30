Ingredients
- 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded, chopped (optional for those who love the heat)
- 2 teaspoons chopped onion
- 1/8 teaspoon seasoning salt- River Rock Spice CO- Chewelah Creek Chipotle Mild) made in Spokane Valley
- 4 romaine or iceberg lettuce leaves
- 1 tomato, sliced
- 1 avocado, sliced
- 1 onion, thinly sliced
Instruction
- Combine Ground Beef, jalapeño pepper (optional), onion, cilantro, salt and black pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.
- Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.
- Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
- Place each burger on lettuce leaf. Evenly top with tomato, avocado and onion slices. Wrap lettuce leaves around burgers.
Happy Grilling!
