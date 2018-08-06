Carne Asada Street Tacos - These whip up quickly and are so full of authentic flavor. Simple ingredients, easy prep, easy cook and you have a perfect street taco.

Ingredients

1 pound Flank or skirt steak

1 tablespoon Olive Oil

1 cup Orange juice

1 Lime, juiced

1 tablespoon Cilantro, chopped

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon fresh ground Pepper

2 teaspoons Cumin

4 - 5 Garlic cloves, cracked

Instructions

1. Place the flank steak in a large plastic storage bag

2. In a small bowl mix olive oil, orange juice, lime juice, cilantro, garlic, cumin, salt, and pepper. Pour over meat in the bag and refrigerate for few hours. (we marinated for 2 hours)

3. Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

4. Grill for 3-5 minutes per side. During the last few minutes, place the tortillas on the grill to lightly char them.

5. Remove cooked steak from the grill, and thinly slice against the grain.

