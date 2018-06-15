Ingredients

1-1/2 pounds beef Top Sirloin Steak, cut 1-1/4 inch thick

1 large red bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces

Seasoning

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons hot pepper sauce

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)

Instructions

1. Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak into 1-1/4-inch pieces. Combine seasoning ingredients in medium bowl. Add beef; toss. Alternately thread beef and bell pepper onto six 10-inch skewers.

2. Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 9 to 11 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once. Season with salt, as desired.

