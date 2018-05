SPOKANE, Wash. – Tom’s BBQ forecast helps $0.10 for every pound of beef being sold at local Rosauers go to families in need.

Through the Washington Beef Commission’s “Beef Counts” program at Second Harvest, families get much needed proteins they wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford.

Tom’s BBQ forecast runs Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend and airs every Thursday at 5 and 6 p.m. on KREM 2. We’ll post his recipes here so you can make them at home if you see something you like!

© 2018 KREM