Ingredients

• 2 cups dried elbow macaroni

• 2 tablespoons butter

• 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

• 2 cups milk

• 6 ounces cheddar cheese, shredded (1 1/2 cups)

• 6 ounces American cheese, shredded (1 1/2 cups)

• 8 hot dogs of choice

• 8 hot dog buns

Directions

1. Heat grill. Cook pasta according to package directions, set aside. In medium saucepan melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour, cook 1 minute. Stir in milk all at once. Cook and stir until slightly thickened and bubbly. Stir in cheeses until melted. Stir in pasta. Remove from heat. Cool slightly.

2. Grill hot dogs until they are heated through. Transfer hot dogs to plates.

3. Top each dog with about 1/3 cup macaroni and cheese. Sprinkle with bacon bites.

Makes 8 servings.

Always have ketchup, mustard, relish and onion on hand for a classic hot dog.

Happy Grilling 😊

