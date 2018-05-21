Tom Sherry's 2018 Summer Forecast: Another warm and dry summer ahead

It’s that time of year again! Chief Meteorologist Tom Sherry is back with his long-range summer forecast.

This year, he is predicting above average temperatures and below normal precipitation.

Tom says that since June can be a bit of a “stinker,” we often get pretty significant rainfall on par with October.

“So whereas we have the longest days in June – we have the summer solstice – we can also have some fairly wet weather,” Tom said. “Typically we get about an inch and a quarter of rain… and a lot of times the rain in the summer won’t be like this steady rain, it will be like thunderstorm rain. It kind of moves in and rains a lot and that’s what adds to the rain gage.”

Things dry out in July, August and September – typically the driest months of the year.

“During July and August, it’s an inch or less,” Tom said of the 30 year rain averages. “Then in September it’s almost only three quarters of an inch of rain.”