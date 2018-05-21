Tom Sherry's 2018 Summer Forecast: Another warm and dry summer ahead

Last summer, we set a new record for number of days without precipitation in a row. The area went 80 days with no measurable precipitation.
The previous dry streak was set a century ago and only 73 days.
This summer is looking to be fairly dry as well, Tom says, though perhaps not quite as dry as last year.
“I think our driest period that we can enter into the 90 day period would be more into early fall or late summer,” Tom estimated.
Tom says if you are planning a trip, you should shoot for a four week window in the last two weeks of July and the first two weeks of August for the warmest and driest days of the summer.