Tips from Phoenix: how to stay safe during heat wave

KREM 2’s sister station in Phoenix and the Phoenix Fire Department joined KREM on air to compare temperatures and provide tips to stay cool.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s heat wave is exceeding temperatures in typically scorching regions of the country. With temperatures breaking 110 degrees Tuesday, Spokane’s high is higher than the temperatures in Phoenix, Arizona.

Meteorologist Krystle Henderson at KREM 2’s sister station in Phoenix joined the Up with KREM team to compare forecasts in the two cities. Spokane’s forecast was consistently higher than the desert.

Arizona is seeing high temperatures six degrees cooler than the Inland Northwest this week. That is abnormal though. Henderson said last week Phoenix broke a heat record with 6 consecutive days above 115 degrees.

Henderson told KREM 2’s Jeremy LaGoo her best tip to stay cool is to keep windows covered and to encourage drinking water in unique ways.

KREM also reached out to Phoenix Fire Department, which has experts in dealing with the heat. Spokesperson David Ramirez said the heat can be extremely dangerous and even life-threatening. But there are ways to prevent heat-related injury or death.

“Most of our deaths this year have been preventable… I think that people see a temperature and they walk outside [and say] ‘oh this is not too bad I'm going to continue with my normal activities.’ And next thing you know the heat overcomes them,” Ramirez said.

He said the heat can overcome people very quickly, and he gave some tips to stay safe while this heat wave passes through: