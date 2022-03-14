Thunderstorms a possibility for Tuesday as wet weather makes a return

Temperatures climbing into the 50s during the day will help create enough instability to spark a few thunderstorms as the cold front passes.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Following a week of winter-like weather, a big shift in the atmospheric pattern brings about a big change in the days to come. Warm temperatures, heavy rain and even some thunderstorms are possible. The incoming shift in the weather pattern brings needed rain and snow to much of the Northwest.

It started with the atmospheric river taking aim at the Northwest Monday. The steady stream of moisture arrived, dumping some serious rain across the region. Almost a tenth of an inch of rain fell on Spokane as the moisture arrived Monday evening. Warm temperatures in the mountains kept it all rain over Lookout and Fourth of July Pass Monday night.

As rain turns to snow in areas above 3,500 feet, avalanche watches are in place through 6 pm Tuesday for the Cabinet, Selkirk and Purcell mountains. In those areas, heavy snow and strong, gusting wind will create unstable conditions and the potential for large, dangerous slides.

The atmospheric river moves to the east on Tuesday as the trough settles in over the Northwest. The incoming cold front brings a chance for an early-spring thunderstorm as the frontal boundary passes. Cold air aloft and warmer temperatures at the surface will increase the energy of the incoming front enough to create scattered thunderstorms across the eastern third of Washington and North Idaho.

There doesn’t look to be enough energy for the storms to reach severe criteria. Locally, heavy rain, wind gusts near 40 miles per hour and lightning will be possible throughout the day. Showers will grow more scattered Tuesday evening before skies clear out.