SPOKANE, Wash. — Heavy rain is impacting the Spokane area Sunday night before the conditions become warmer and drier for Monday.

There are no severe weather warnings active for Spokane County as of Sunday night.

There was a flood advisory in effect for North Spokane county including the Deer Park and Colbert ares until 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Another area that saw big rainfall was southern Ferry County directly on top of the Williams Flats Fire.

Spokane averages 0.59 inches of rain an August. Should we pick up six-tenths of an inch this weekend would be more than a month's worth of rain.

August is the driest month of the year for Spokane and most area cities. Regardless, this rain in the forecast would be very healthy and beneficial.

