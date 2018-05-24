SPOKANE, Wash. – Wednesday evening is expected to bring scattered thunderstorms along with heavy rainfall, scattered lightning, and gusty winds.

The majority of activity is forecast over the central Idaho Panhandle, but much of it could continue to migrate into Eastern Washington. While most of the stormy weather may calm down overnight, the system is moving slowly and could continue to drop rain and thunderstorms through the night.

All of this comes amid flooding concerns across Washington and North Idaho. A flood advisory is in effect for Okanogan County, and multiple flood warnings are in effect through Bonner and Pend Oreille counties. Minor to moderate flooding has already occurred, and more is expected as heavy rain and stormy weather passes through. Wind gusts as of 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday also show a significant jump into the double-digits.

Warmer than average temperatures are also influencing flood concerns. 80 degree temps are likely to continue until the weekend when a cool down occurs.

Showers have a chance of continuing into Thursday and maybe even into the weekend as the storm system follows the characteristics of a cut-off low, meaning it’s not following the typical jet stream pattern.

