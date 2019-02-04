SPOKANE, Wash. — As April arrives, so too does a wet weather pattern for the region.

The first of what looks like several storm systems is approaching the Pacific Northwest coast Tuesday and will pass through eastern Washington on Wednesday.

The main weather headline is rain. Rain arrives as early as midnight (Wednesday morning) across parts of the Columbia Basin and Palouse. This quickly becomes widespread rain for the morning hours for all of eastern Washington and North Idaho.

In the afternoon, the rain chances become scattered, but the thunderstorm chance exists between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. This is because the storm system as a whole will have pockets of instability (atmospheric energy) to cause some showers to pulsate with strength, enough to produce lightning.

With any storms or thundershowers will be heavy downpours, gusty winds, and possibly small hail. It's nothing on the scales of severe weather that the central and eastern parts of the county see, but the heavy rain and hail is enough to wreck some afternoon or early evening plans.

Beyond this system will come more for the second half of the week, the weekend and early next week. Over the next seven days, parts of our area could see between 1-2" of rain, with the most likely area to see the most rain being north Idaho.