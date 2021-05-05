Thunderstorm chance arrives in Spokane area on Thursday night

Lightning, gusty winds and small hail are possible with a thunderstorm chance on Thursday evening for Spokane and surrounding areas.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A strong cold front passing through Spokane on Thursday night will give Eastern Washington and North Idaho a chance to see some thunderstorms during the evening hours.

While the cold front will pass by Spokane around 10 p.m. to midnight on Thursday, pop-up showers will use some of the energy in the atmosphere to produce convection and thunderstorms before then. The time frame for thunderstorms is approximately around 6-11 p.m.

These thunderstorms will not be considered "severe", but will have the typical amounts of energy to produce lightning, heavy downpours, gusty winds and a chance for small hail.

The thunderstorms will not be widespread and will be far more scattered or isolated in nature. So not everyone will experience a storm Thursday evening.

Thunderstorm chance in Spokane. Models don't pick up on it very well, but with a strong contrast in temps and highs in the 80s Thursday, a few t-storms are likely around 6pm to 11pm Thursday night. #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/hBH8mE5OS8 — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) May 5, 2021

Driving this chance for thunderstorms is a strong contrast in temperatures on either side of the front. Warmth is expected to build on Thursday, resulting in highs above 80 degrees and what could be mid-80s for some locations in Washington. But on Friday, the temperatures will drop by about 20 to 25 degrees to around 60.

This isn't the first we've seen lightning this year. But what makes this different is that the properties of these storms are more typical of late-spring rather than early spring.