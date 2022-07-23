Spokane local libraries open temporary cooling centers after high record-breaking temperatures

Cooling centers opened Monday and will operate every day as long as temperatures are above 95 degrees or higher for two consecutive days or more.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — After reports of record high temperatures reaching the 90s to low 100s, Spokane cooling centers at local libraries will be opening Monday to accommodate all vulnerable populations.

According to a statement by the Spokane Homeless Coalition, the high temperature expected for this week meet the required criteria by law to open the centers.

“We encourage residents to take advantage of the public spaces and facilities throughout the City to help them stay cool during this period of extremely hot weather,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said in a statement. “And we ask people to check on their more vulnerable neighbors who might not have air conditioning.”

Spokane City cooling shelters are activated when the National Weather Service predicts temperatures to be 95 degrees Fahrenheit or higher for two consecutive days or more.

According to the Spokane County Medical Examiner's office, 20 people died from heat-related causes in 2021.

The cooling centers will be available for unsheltered homeless individuals and other vulnerable people who need a place to cool off during high heat temperatures.

Spokane Public Library locations are open seven days a week and provide air-conditioned spaces for residents throughout the city. Hours for these centers are:

Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Here is a list of local Spokane City libraries offering cooling shelter:

To check more information about library opening times and locations, visit the Spokane Public Library District website. In addition to libraries, Spokane Parks and Recreation Splash pads are opening from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 19 parks, and six pools are open from Mondays through Saturdays at different hours.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.