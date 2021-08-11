Temporary cooling centers in Spokane now open as temperatures climb

Cooling centers opened Wednesday and will operate everyday as long as temperatures are above 95 degrees from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash — Due to an excessive heat warning across the Inland Northwest, the City of Spokane has temporarily activated cooling centers for those needing a break from the heat.

The National Weather Service in Spokane issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Wednesday to Saturday in anticipation of the hot temperatures. The warning stretches from the east side of the Cascades to the Northern Rockies including central Washington, the Spokane area and Coeur d’Alene. Temperatures in the watch are expected to climb into the upper 90s and low 100s those days.

Cooling centers opened Wednesday and will operate everyday as long as temperatures are above 95 degrees from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be 1,000 spaces open in central and neighborhood cooling centers to anyone needing relief from the heat.

“We encourage people who need a little relief from the heat over the next few days to use the central cooling center or visit a neighborhood library branch,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “Both options have proven to be good options for people who need a break.”

Locations include the multi-purpose rooms in the Looff Carrousel and Spokane Public Libraries. People can also seek relief from the heat at Malls, movie theaters, businesses, and shaded neighborhood parks.

The city decided to open the shelters because the forecasted temperatures are above 95 degrees.

The cooling centers were open in early July during the historic heat wave that hit the Pacific Northwest. There were 20 people in Spokane who died from heat-related complications and 91 people died in all of Washington.

Previously, on July 12, the city passed a new ordinance that rather than mandating cooling centers only when Spokane has three straight days of 100-plus degree weather, it will now be two days of 95-plus degree weather.

It also requires that all warming, cooling, and clean air centers be low barrier, meaning they can't require people to do things like attend church services or pass a drug test.

Additionally, it specifies that there needs to be enough space in these centers to take in all vulnerable people seeking shelter.