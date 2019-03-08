SPOKANE, Wash. — It'll easily be the hottest weather so far in 2019. The first full week of August is offering widespread temperatures ranging from the mid 90s to low 100s most of the week.

The reason for the heat wave is a large high pressure area near the Four-Corners region of the U.S., known as a "Heat Dome", will meander westward, influencing more western U.S. areas. In addition, central Washington's geography, sitting in a basin between several mountain ranges, lends itself to limit moisture and increase temperatures more effectively.

KREM 2 Weather

That should easily push high temperatures into the single digits next week for central Washington and many mountain valley areas.

The first half of the week will be the hottest, with Tuesday and Wednesday being the hottest days of the week.

KREM 2 Weather

In Spokane, highs will more likely top out in the mid- to upper- 90s. But that's still very close to record highs. Spokane's records are as follows:

Monday, August 5th: 102°

Tuesday, August 6th: 99°

Wednesday, August 7th: 101°