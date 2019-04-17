SPOKANE, Wash. — This April has been filled with rain chances and numerous showers. Thankfully, the holiday weekend is looking about as perfect as it can get weather-wise.

After rain exists the area Friday, the Inland Northwest will enjoy dry and mostly sunny conditions for a few days. Both days, Saturday and Easter Sunday are forecasted dry for the entire viewing area.

KREM 2 Weather

High temperatures Saturday will range from about 57-67°. Sunday's temps will be about 62-70°. The coolest spots will be near Pullman and over the Palouse; the warmest near Moses Lake and in the Columbia Basin.

All outlook Easter egg hunts will be a 'go'. Enjoy and Happy Easter!

KREM 2 Weather

RELATED: Warmest temperatures of the year expected on Thursday

RELATED: Hundreds take part in N. Idaho Easter egg hunt