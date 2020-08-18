Strong thunderstorms to develop in SE Washington & North Idaho Tuesday

A "Marginal Risk" for severe weather is possible near Lewiston and Asotin Tuesday night.

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the second evening in a row, KREM meteorologists will be tracking a potential for thunderstorms to develop in southeastern areas of the Inland Northwest.

Similar to what happened Monday afternoon in western Oregon, a strong thunderstorm cell or two is possible to develop in the late afternoon or early evening hours. These strong storms will contain strong winds between 40-60 mph and frequent lightning.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed southeastern Washington, central Idaho, and western Oregon under a "Marginal Risk" for severe weather. Marginal is a level 1 on a 5 point scale that's used nationally. This risk is lower than Monday's "Slight Risk" or level 2.

MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE WEATHER - Locations near Lewiston may see a strong thunderstorm cell or two both this afternoon and again between about 9pm-3am tonight. #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/NpcnLMh91q — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) August 18, 2020

As of 3 pm Tuesday a thunderstorm cell will developing near Pomeroy off the foothills of the Blue Mountains. This this cell continues to strength, it'll be in the vicinity of Lewiston and Clarkston this afternoon. Otherwise, computer models show a band of showers and storms developing around 9 pm tonight and lasting through about 3 am Wednesday in the same region.

In terms of the wildfire risk, there are two separate regions of concern.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect today for the Okanogan Valley until 8pm today for dry and windy conditions. Winds will likely gust up to 25 mph with relative humidity down to 10%.

Second, the lightning threat that comes with the thunderstorms today in southeastern Washington and most of central and north Idaho could spark new wildfires. Should thunderstorms produce more lightning than rain, that is considered "dry lightning" and can easily start new wildfires as a result.